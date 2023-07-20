Mrunal Thakur says Vijay Deverakonda brings a great spark on screen with each of his roles

It’s been little over a year since Mrunal Thakur entered the South industry with Sita Ramam, and she is already one of the sought after actors in the industry with some of the big projects in the kitty, where she is being paired opposite big names in the industry. Recently, she announced her next Telugu movie opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

The film is currently being dubbed as VD13.. Earlier, she hit the headlines with her upcoming project Hi Nanna, opposite Telugu star Nani. And, of course, she has set the tone with her fantastic performance in her Telugu debut movie Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Often called the ‘rising star’ of the southern film industry by both fans and critics, Mrunal says it is a surreal feeling to have gotten a chance to work with such diverse actors.

Mrunal says, “Right from the start when I started working on Sita Ramam, I was instantly welcomed with extreme warmth and love from the members and people from the south film industry. The industry has some of the finest actors in the country and I am grateful that I am getting a chance to share screen space with them.”

“Whether it’s Dulquar, Nani and now Vijay, they are such different actors with very different fan bases, it’s never a dull day for me on the set. The love I got for Sita Ramam, I hope I receive the same love for my upcoming movies– Hi Naana and #VD13”.

Speaking of Vijay, she said, “I’m looking forward to working with Vijay as I do know that we can learn together and from each other as actors. Currently we have started prep and the shoot of the film will start soon, and sharing screen space with Vijay is something I’m excited about.”

“Whatever roles he does on screen, he has this great ability to bring this great spark on screen when he’s in front of the camera. With each passing film, he’s given such memorable characters which have become etched into our memories be it Dr. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy or Vijay Anthony in Mahanati”.

The team of #VD13 is going to start shooting soon. The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam, which was a huge hit.