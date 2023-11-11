scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nayanthara looks back on Tamil film ‘Aaram’, calls it an ‘extra special film’

Nayanthara has reminisced on the six years of her 2017 Tamil film ‘Aaram’ and called it an "extra special" film.

By Agency News Desk
Nayanthara looks back on Tamil film ‘Aaram’, calls it an ‘extra special film’ _pic courtesy news agency
Nayanthara looks back on Tamil film ‘Aaram’, calls it an ‘extra special film’ _pic courtesy news agency

Malayalam star Nayanthara has reminisced on the six years of her 2017 Tamil film ‘Aaram’ and called it an “extra special” film.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her character from the film, and wrote: “6 years of ‘ARAMM’. This film will always be extra special”

Her social media was flooded with positive comments regarding her performance in the movie, with many calling it one of her finest hours to date. Indeed, back when it was released Nayanthara received a lot of critical and audience acclaim for her performance.

The political drama was directed and written by Gopi Nainar who himself won best director in all the mentioned award celebrations. The drama centered primarily around her character as an IAS officer who is struggling to make her mark as a collector.

Eventually heading up to a small village, she soon discovers a web of crime, corruption and negligence in the local system. For its deep themes and her performance, the movie was a major milestone for the actress.

After her Bollywood debut in Atlee and SRK’s mega-blockbuster film ‘Jawan’, Nayanthara will next be seen in the Tamil film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ on December 1, 2023.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi request for ‘Tiger 3’ spoilers to not be disclosed
Next article
Here's why Sushmita Sen took showers to wear 'Aarya' off her
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US