scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Popular Malayalam film director Siddique passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday night, film industry sources said. He was 68.

By Agency News Desk
Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68
Malayalam director Siddique

Popular Malayalam film director Siddique passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday night, film industry sources said. He was 68. The multifaceted film personality, who had been a shining star in the movie industry, was admitted to the hospital for the few weeks due to life-style diseases. His condition worsened on Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Siddique began as a mimicry artiste and then turned to script and story writing and made his debut with the film ‘Pappan Priyapette Pappan’ in 1986. In 1989, he teamed up with Lal and made his directorial debut with the block-buster film ‘Ramjirao Speaking’. The duo followed it up with a series of hit films including ‘In Harihara Nagar’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Vietnam Colony’ and ‘Kabooliwala’.

In 1996, he became an independent director with ‘Hitler’ starring superstar Mammooty. From then on till 2020, he directed around 15 films, most of which turned out to be hits.

In 2011 he came out with the successful Bollywood remake of his own Malayalam film ‘Bodyguard’ by the same name, which starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

His last film was ‘Big Brother’ starring Mohanlal which released in 2020.

Siddique was known for his soft character, someone who always maintained a low profile which made him the darling of the film industry.

His last rites will performed on Wednesday before which his body will be kept for the public to pay their homage at an indoor stadium here from Wednesday morning till noon.

Condoling the death of the master director, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled Siddique as one who turned the common man’s issues into hugely popular films.

“The craft of Siddique, which was visible in his films, will be etched in the minds of all those who have seen his films. His demise is an irreparable loss to Kerala,” said Vijayan.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season
Next article
‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I
This May Also Interest You
Sports

‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I

Sports

Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season

News

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

Sports

AIFF President Kalyan Choubey hails India's participation in Merdeka after 22 years

Sports

IND vs WI: Rovman Powell's quickfire unbeaten 40 lifts West Indies to 159/5

News

'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol' is about love between mother & child

News

Faria Abdullah went 500 feet deep inside real mine to shoot ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ scenes

Sports

With quality players coming, India need to figure out which way they want to go in T20Is: Robin Uthappa

Health & Lifestyle

CEPI partners with Gennova to develop mRNA vax tech against 'Disease X'

Sports

BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37 pc higher than previous fiscal

News

Sushmita Sen comforted child artiste during shooting for ‘Taali’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City blank Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for second consecutive win

News

'Hu Ane Tu' trailer brings alive the concept of 'Jugaad'

News

Nickelback cancels Mississippi tour due to Chad Kroeger’s throat problems

Sports

Hope communication is clear with Sanju Samson as there is a lack of clarity, says Robin Uthappa

Technology

Homegrown gaming platform MPL lays off 50% of workforce amid 28% GST regime

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurvedic infertility pills cause lead poisoning in Canadian woman: Report

Sports

IND vs WI: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first; Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make India debut

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US