scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

NTR Jr's look from his upcoming film, which is currently called 'NTR 30', will be revealed on the eve of his birthday on May 19.

By Agency News Desk
NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday
NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

Star NTR Jr’s look from his upcoming film, which is currently called ‘NTR 30’, will be revealed on the eve of his birthday on May 19.

Announcing the same, makers of NTR 30 shared a new poster of the film on social media today and wrote: “‘The sea is full of his stories…written in blood #NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of @tarak9999’s birthday #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @YuvasudhaArts”

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad and the makers of the film make it a point to share tiny sneak peaks about the film. A year back, the makers had dropped the film’s official motion poster which in no time went viral on the internet man of Masses NTR Jr was seen in a deadly avatar, wielding a sickle knife and an axe in the same.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, the film is expected to be a visual extravaganza with an exciting storyline. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of Man of Masses NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release pan Indian on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hindi teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's Netaji Subhas saga 'Spy' is out
Next article
Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'
This May Also Interest You
News

Schwarzenegger admits 'mistakes' as he regrets his misconduct towards women

News

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to appear on 'TKSS'

News

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study

News

Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

News

Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

News

Hindi teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's Netaji Subhas saga 'Spy' is out

Sports

El Gran Derbi: A history of Real Betis vs Sevilla FC

Sports

Ross Taylor wants Martin Guptill to be in New Zealand's top four ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri selects Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh as his standout players from the tournament

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' teaser: Kartik, Kiara reunite after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

News

Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

News

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore

News

First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan' to be out on May 19

News

'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action

News

Richa Chadha's International debut 'Ainaa' launched at House of Lords in London

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers identify how common herpes virus can cause multiple sclerosis

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US