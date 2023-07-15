scorecardresearch
Pawan Kalyan shares priceless memories with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan in 1st Insta post

Pawan Kalyan on Saturday shared his first post on Instagram

By Agency News Desk

Actor, politician and filmmaker Pawan Kalyan on Saturday shared his first post on Instagram, and said he is grateful to be a part of the film industry and work alongside talented and humble personalities. 

The reel video shows a montage of throwback pictures, wherein we can spot Pawan with actors like — Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Samantha, Sudeep, Johnny Lever and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, among others.

He also wrote a message along with the string of photos, which read as, “MEMORIES TO CHERISH FOREVER Grateful to be a part of Film Industry and work alongside so many talented and humble personalities (sic).”

The video ends with a message flashing: “I sincerely hope that our bond remains the same, and that we continue to create cherished memories together.”

The video has garnered 1.3 million views, with fans showering their love on him.

They wrote, “United Tollywood”, “Proud Moments”, “forever with you senani”, “Tollywood bonding”, etc.

On the film front, he will be seen in ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, ‘Bro’ among others.

