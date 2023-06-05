scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kollam Sudhi – popular Malayalam actor dies in road accident

Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident near Trissur in Kerala while returning from Vatakara after a stage show

By Agency News Desk
Kollam Sudhi - popular Malayalam actor dies in road accident
Kollam Sudhi _ pic courtesy imdb

Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident on Monday near Trissur in Kerala. Sudhi and his team of four were returning from Vatakara after a stage show when their car collided with a pickup truck at Kaipamangalam.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he passed away.

He had to be taken out of the car by cutting the airbags, said police.

Sudhi, 39, rose in stature from stage shows to a mimicry artiste and finally graduated to the Malayalam films. In his brief film career, he showed his brilliance when doing comedy roles.

Following his success in the films, his popularity in TV shows soared all the more.

Sudhi made his debut in films in 2015 and in a short time was able to make a mark.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report
Next article
Kim Cattrall to return to 'SATC' spin-off, moves on from Sarah Jessica Parker feud
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Green's presence around the team has changed after IPL and Test ton in India, says Nathon Lyon

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly heart attacks 13% more likely on a Monday: Study

News

Tom Cruise 'would love to meet someone special' after three failed marriages

News

Big B mourns 'gentle' mother Sulochana's death: 'She had been ailing for some time'

News

Kartik plays a virgin consumed by true love in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer

News

As 'Dil Dhadakne Do' turns 8, Shefali talks about the emotional cake scene

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn enjoys with her friends at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert

Sports

Women's Jr Asia Cup: India register thrilling 2-1 win against Malaysia

Sports

Ponting wants India to field both Ashwin and Jadeja in WTC Final

Sports

'We want to see healthy Rafa': Djokovic awaits return of formidable rival Nadal

News

Beyonce splurges around $2,500 at Chicken Shop for her pop-up event

News

Amber Heard to share 'her truth' about domestic abuse in explosive memoir

News

Tulsi Kumar releases ‘Bolo Na’: A Captivating Travel Song Infused with Folk Music, from her ‘Truly Konnected’ Series

Health & Lifestyle

Covid spread in over 70% of US households started with a child: Study

News

Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce’s concert and shares unseen pictures

News

Kim Cattrall to return to 'SATC' spin-off, moves on from Sarah Jessica Parker feud

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report

Sports

Spanish gymnasts shine in closing day of World Challenge Cup in Israel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US