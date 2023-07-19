Prabhas in a superhero armour in the first look of Project K

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan have joined forces for the first time for Nag Ashwin’s big-budget flick, ‘Project K’. Ahead of the grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con, the makers of ‘Project K’ unveiled Prabhas’ first-look poster for the science-fiction film. The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, will be released in two parts, with the first installment releasing on January 12, 2024.

Prabhas’s first look, posted on the official Instagram handle of Vyjayanthi Movies, shows him in a rugged avatar. Prabhas is seen in a superhero armour as he touches the ground with his fist and looks up with a threatening expression. He is sporting long hair and a beard in the first look poster.

Prabhas captioned, “Here’s the first look of #ProjectK. Hope you all like it. Watch the first glimpse on July 20 (PST) and July 21 (IST). @amitabhbachchan @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies”