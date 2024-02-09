Rakhee Gulzar wraps up Bengali film 'Aamar Boss'

Actress Rakhee Gulzar, who is making her return to Bengali cinema with ‘Aamar Boss’, has wrapped up the shooting for the film. The culmination of this cinematic journey was met with heartfelt emotions as the cast and crew bid farewell to the project.

The director of the film, Shiboprosad Mukherjee expressed his gratitude and admiration by kissing Rakhee’s hand.

Rakhee Gulzar, reflecting on the wrap-up, shared, “I had seen their films and liked those. So when they approached me with this script, I found it to be fresh. There are fresh faces, the script is fresh. I really enjoyed working with this team. They gave me the inspiration to begin something new”.

In their joint statement, directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee said: “Rakhee di’s unwavering dedication and timeless grace have been the driving force behind ‘Aamar Boss.’ As we bid adieu to this transformative journey, we’re not just concluding a film; we’re leaving behind an emotionally charged collaboration.”

The makers of the film will soon announce its release date.