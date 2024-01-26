Ram Charan says father Chiranjeevi's contribution to Indian cinema, society has shaped him

Star Ram Charan has congratulated his father Chiranjeevi on being feted with the Padma Vibhushan and said that his contribution to Indian cinema and society has played an instrumental role in shaping him.

“Congratulations @KChiruTweets on the prestigious ‘Padma Vibhushan’! Your contribution to Indian cinema and society at large has played an instrumental role in shaping me and inspiring countless fans. You are an impeccable citizen of this great nation,” Ram Charan wrote on X.

The ‘RRR’ star then thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recognition.

“Immense gratitude to Government of India & @narendramodi Ji for this honour and recognition. A big shout-out to all fans & well-wishers for their support. Here’s to your well-deserved honour #Megastar #PadmaVibhushan #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi.”

Chiranjeevi has been feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country on the eve of Republic Day on Thursday.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor said that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition”.

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram, where he shared a video thanking everyone after he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.