Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome a Baby Girl

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela and renowned global actor Ram Charan (of RRR fame) are blessed with a Baby Girl. The baby arrived on June 20th in the early hours of the morning at the newly personalized wing of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The birth was announced via Apollo Hospital’s medical bulletin, both the baby and mother are doing well.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple in the early hours of Tuesday morning to welcome the new addition to their family.

The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the arrival of the baby. Fans across the globe have already started celebrating the arrival of the #megaprincess