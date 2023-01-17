scorecardresearch
Ram Charan: Waiting for the 'woods' to be burnt for one global cinema

By News Bureau

Flying high on the successes of ‘RRR’ at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, Tollywood’s ‘Mega Power’ Star Ram Charan shared his vision of time when the film industry around the world will put one unified global foot forward.

Speaking to the American media, Ram Charan said: “It was not part of our goal to come to LA, but we landed up here. So, we are taking it as it goes. Of course, we want to experience the great directors of LA and Hollywood, and I want them to also experience us as actors and share cultural ideas and stories between the East and the West.”

He added: “And Quentin Tarantino is one of my favourite directors.”

Talking about ‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan said: “I clear my calendar each time Rajamouli garu calls me.” And he added that he would clear his calendar for a sequel too!

Responding to queries about collaborating globally, Ram Charan said, “We are waiting for the day when all the ‘woods’ get burned and there’s one global cinema.”

