Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan join hands for 'Kaantha'

Actors Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen working together in the upcoming multi-lingual film 'Kaantha'. 

Actors Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen working together in the upcoming multi-lingual film ‘Kaantha’. 

Wishing Dulquer on his birthday, Rana, Founder of Spirit Media said: “At Spirit Media, we are always on the lookout for unique but universally appealing stories, and ‘Kaantha’ undoubtedly fits that vision.”

“Collaborating with Dulquer and Wayfarer Films and having a brilliant director Selvamani Selvaraj on board is truly rewarding, and for my friend Dulquer this is a delightful gift from the team to celebrate his birthday, with millions of his fans.”

‘Kaantha’ is set to showcase Dulquer in a never seen before role. This much anticipated project will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose upcoming project titled ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ an international docu-drama series is set to release on Netflix on August 4. He also assisted the Oscar winning Director Ang Lee on ‘Life of Pi’.

Dulquer, Founder of Wayfarer Films, expressed: ” ‘Kaantha’ is extremely close to my heart and I’ve been eager to bring this to life from the day I heard the story as it’s unlike anything we’ve seen in Indian cinema.”

“To produce this along with Spirit Media and to perform one of the most challenging roles in my career is definitely an exciting journey that I am looking forward to.”

“The story of ‘Kaantha’ is brought to screen with the conviction of two people I deeply admire and respect, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan. The centrepiece of the film is the acting prowess of Dulquer and I am honoured to weave this dream with someone as talented and rooted as him,” stated, Selvamani Selvaraj.

