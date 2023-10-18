Rana Daggubati's ‘Keedaa Cola’ is a fun-packed chaotic, rollercoaster ride

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati latest production ‘Keedaa Cola’ has released its trailer, and it is a fun packed-chaotic-rollercoaster ride. Written and directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, the trailer mixes insome very tongue-in-cheek-black comedy with gore, crime-thriller, and drama elements, giving massive Quentin Tarantino vibes.

Rana Daggubati is who is the producer of the film had unveiled the trailer on his Instagram Stories followed by which, the movie’s trailer also was released on YouTube.

The story revolves around several different characters who, despite their extreme differences, are somehow bound together in a journey which partly joins them in a weirdly dark but hilarious cycle of drama.

This unexpected development leads to something that nobody was really ready for. The trailer sees the character of Jeevan, a corporator thug who is humiliated by another corporator thug. Fuming with rage, Jeevan decides to exact bloody vengeance after he is released from jail.

On the other hand, a couple of people who are nearly broke are trying to make easy money by filling a coca-cola bottle with a cockroach.

What the reason behind this absurd decision is unknown, but the trailer also shows that the film has a very strong level of self-awareness.

Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, who also wrote the film seems to have done this intentionally because even in the trailer, the characters are talking about the absurdity of what is going on which gives off massive comic effect.

On the other hand, ‘Keedaa Cola’ also has a good deal of violence and morbidity, something it doesn’t shy away from.

Filled with vulgarity, there is a dark criminal underworld here and the comedy doesn’t really reduce just how lethal they are.

Boasting some very high production value, while there no is not a lot of glamour there is definitely a deliberate use of slow-mo in a typical Western fashion, though instead of being a stylistic choice the use of slow-mo for action instead is used more out of a very hilarious self-aware satire.

The movie stars Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, Raghu Ram, Jeevan Kumar, and Tharun Bhascke in pivotal roles and will hit theatres on November 3, 2023.