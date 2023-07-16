scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna tears up while watching 'Baby'

Rashmika Mandanna, recently got teary eyed while watching the Telugu film ‘Baby’

By Agency News Desk
Rashmika Mandanna tears up while watching 'Baby'
Rashmika Mandanna tears up while watching 'Baby'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is known for her work in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, recently got teary eyed while watching the Telugu film ‘Baby’ which stars Anand Deverakonda, who is actor Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother.

Rashmika saw the movie with her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda and later took to the Stories section of her Instagram to share the review of the film.

Sharing the poster of the film in her Instagram story, the actress wrote: “I got to watch #babythemovie I teared up watching the performances so much that I think the scenes are going to be engraved in my heart for a long time.. I congratulate the team.”

In a video that surfaced on social media after the special screening, Rashmika was seen with tears in her eyes as she rushed to the lift and left the venue.

‘Baby’ also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, with Sai Rajesh serving as the writer and director. Produced by SKN under the Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers banner, the movie has generated significant buzz among audiences.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ lined up for release.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
R Madhavan dines with PM Modi, French President at Louvre
Next article
Samsung may integrate ChatGPT into Internet Browser app
This May Also Interest You
News

KJo gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

Technology

El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

News

Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

Sports

Tennis: India's Karman Kaur Thandi finishes runner-up in W60 Saskatoon Challenger

Technology

US FDA calls aspartame safe, disagrees with WHO on potential cancer risk

Sports

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi

Sports

Mumbai City fly off to Bangkok for pre-season training for upcoming domestic calendar

News

Maggie Smith delights 2023 Wimbledon audiences in rare public appearance

Sports

ISSF shooting: Golden start for Indian colts in Changwon Junior World Championship

News

JD Chekravarthy plays a freezer van driver with a corpse in Telugu series 'Dayaa'

News

When Badshah met Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan shortly after two patched up following long-standing feud

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sporting culture to India: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US