Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Ravi Teja looks like a ferocious tiger and roars like one in the 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first-look that sees him in a rugged get-up with a thick beard.

Ravi Teja in Vamsee's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and now Tiger Nageswara Rao. Abhishek Agarwal Arts which delivered blockbusters at the Pan India level is coming up with yet another Pan India project ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ with Mass Maharaja who is familiar to the south as well as the north audience playing the titular role.

Directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, the promotions of the movie kick-start in a first-of-its-kind manner with the makers launching the fierce and majestic first-look poster and intriguing concept video on the iconic Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry. They hired a train for the grand first-look launch event.

Ravi Teja looks like a ferocious tiger and roars like a tiger in the first-look poster that sees him in a rugged get-up with a thick beard. It’s scary to stare into his eyes, though it’s just a poster. He can be seen behind bars. The concept poster is meant to introduce the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao. It is articulated strikingly with voiceovers of five different superstars in five different languages. While Venkatesh gave voiceover for the Telugu version, John Abraham, Shiva Rajkumar, Karthi, and Dulquer Salmaan introduced the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages respectively.

As mentioned in the beginning of the video, the story is inspired by true rumours. “It was the 70s. A small village in the coastal region of the Bay of Bengal… Even the darkness that scares the world is afraid of the people there… The train that makes huge noise trembles when it reaches the outskirts of the area… The feet of people shudder when they see the landmark of the town… Stuartpuram is the crime capital of South India… That area has another name… Tiger Zone… The Zone of Tiger Nageswara Rao…” explains the voiceover.

The dialogue – “You might have seen a tiger hunting a deer? Have you ever seen a tiger hunting a tiger?” uttered by Ravi Teja describes the ruthless nature of the character. The voiceovers of the superstars make the portrayal more interesting.

Director Vamsee picked a winning script and he is presenting it in an appealing manner. Top technicians are working on the movie and we can see the brilliant and collective efforts put in by all the craftsmen.

The visuals captured by R Madhie ISC, the presentation by director Vamsee, the grandness in making by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and the sound created by GV Prakash Kumar give enough elevation and take us to the world of notorious criminals. Ravi Teja’s body language, diction, and getup are completely different. The first look and the concept video create curiosity among the audience across the nation.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. Tiger Nageswara Rao begins from Dussehra with the movie releasing worldwide on October 20th.

