Rishabh Shetty gives glimpse of his 'family-filled' moment

Rishabh Shetty shared some moments with his family and said that he’s creating a “gallery of love”.

Kannada star Rishabh Shetty shared some moments with his family and said that he’s creating a “gallery of love”.

Rishabh took to Instagram, where he shared some beautiful moments with his wife Pragathi Shetty and kids Ranvit and Radhya.

In the images, he and his family looked regal dressed in a traditional attire.

The actor captioned the photographs: “Creating a gallery of love through every family-filled moment.”

On the work front, Rishabh has begun preparation for the next part of ‘Kantara’, titled ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, which is going to be a prequel.

