Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with 'School College Ani Life'

Rohit Shetty, the blockbuster director, turns producer for a Marathi film titled ‘School College Ani Life’ directed by Vihan Suryavanshi starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab.

Starring the fan-favorite Tejasswi Prakash Karan Parab in the lead roles. ‘School College Ani Life’ is a slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer depicts how a youngster navigates the challenges and joys of school and college life.

Produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment the movie is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

The film stars ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, known for his work in the series ‘Meeraa’ and ‘The Final Call’.

This entertainer will hit the screens on 14 April 2023.