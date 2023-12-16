S S Rajamouli gets his hands on the first ticket of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’

‘Bahubali’ maker S S Rajamouli has joined the ‘Salaar’ Saga by buying the first ticket of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. While sharing this remarkable moment, the makers shared a picture with star Prabhas along with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Prashanth Neel, and director S S Rajamouli in the frame holding the first ticket.

Expressing their excitement, Hombale films further jotted down the caption: “Legendary Director @ssrajamouli garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam Nizam grand release by @mythriofficial”

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.