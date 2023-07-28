scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shakes a leg to ‘Mentirosa’ on her perfect ‘girls trip’ to Bali

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the bliss of Bali, where she is having a gala time.

By Agency News Desk
The stunning diva has been delighting her fans with picturesque snapshots of Bali’s scenic beauty. From sandy beaches to lush green landscapes, her feed is a visual treat for her followers.

On Friday, the actress took it a step further and treated her fans to a delightful Reel video of herself dancing on a peppy song, alongside her friend Anusha Swamy.

The video showcases her infectious energy and passion for dance, leaving her fans in awe of her skills.

Samantha is wearing a white tank top, with blue denim shorts, and white sneakers. She has left her hair open, and completed the uber cool look with aviator sunglasses.

She is grooving to the track ‘Mentirosa’ by the band Rafaga. The reel was captioned as, “Girls Trip 100/100”. The video has garnered 4.9 million views.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Cutie”, with a red heart emoji.

While her friend Anusha wrote: “For everyone being bitter, do this dance, you’ll feel better”, “To only good times, good vibes & everything nice”.

Fans also showered their love on Samantha, and wrote, “My girl seems happy and that’s all I prayed for”, “Those steps are like still admiring and getting addiction”, “Don’t know why but I love her expression and her acting and her personality”, “Nicely done! Brava! Looks like you are having an absolute blast”, and “HAPPY SAM, HAPPY US”, among others.

Recently, the actress had also shared a glimpse of her fearlessly plunging into an ice bath, defying the sweltering summer temperatures, in Bali.

The actress had immersed herself in icy waters with a temperature of four degrees Celsius.

She also shared some beautiful glimpses from Uluwatu, and posed at the Monkey Forest in Ubud.

Samantha is currently on an acting break as she wants to focus on her health, and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis.

According to Webmd, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms.

On the work front, her next is ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1.

The actress will also be seen in the Indian counterpart of the global serie ‘Citadel’ alongside Varun Dhawan.

Entertainment Today

