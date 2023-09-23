Seerat Kapoor and Sharwanand shoot party anthem

Actress Seerat Kapoor is making waves in the Tollywood industry, by announcing her back-to-back projects, Seerat who is soon going to be seen romancing alongside her debut co-star Sharwanand has joined hands once again for another mega-hit rom-com. The terrific duo is shooting currently for the party anthem song for their upcoming untitled rom-com film.

Seerat, who made her debut alongside Sharwanand 8 years back in Run Raja Run, has since carved a niche for herself in the industry with her exceptional talent and charming screen presence. Their on-screen chemistry has always been a hit with audiences and now, they are reuniting to recreate that magic once again. The duo has collaborated once again after 8 years for this film and Seerat and Sharwanand have already completed the first schedule of their film which was shot last month in London.

Seerat who has always been updating her fans about her future endeavors, took to her social media and shared a picture of herself posing along with the Camera from the sets where she indirectly updated all her admirers on her shooting for her song with her co-star Sharwanand.

In the picture Seerat shared on her social media we could get a glimpse of her look where she is seen donning a black bodycon sleeveless halter neck dress which she paired along with a grey satin shirt with perfect dewy makeup, rosy lips, blushed cheeks, smudged eyeshadows and perfect wavy curly tresses tied up in messy bun, along with mini earrings, Seerat looked stunning, Sharing the picture she wrote, “Back with my first love, shooting this dynamite. Living the dream”

When asked about the picture and the song a close source revealed, “Yes, we are shooting for a peppy groovy song and it is set to be the biggest party anthem song, which will surely give you major party vibes. Both Seerat and Sharwanand are fantastic dancers and have great dancing skills so this song from the film will have a fresh and versatile appeal with steps that will make the audience go crazy.”

Seerat and Sharwanand have a unique chemistry that is a treat to watch on screen. Stay tuned as this duo takes us on a musical journey filled with romance, laughter, and dance in their soon-to-be blockbuster rom-com, and get ready to groove to the beats of the next big party anthem!