Seerat Kapoor's role will be 'turning point' of musical love story 'Aakasam Dati Vasthava'

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her work in Telugu cinema, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the musical love story ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’.

Although touted to be a turning point in the narrative, the finer details of her character are currently under the wraps.

A source from the film said, “Seerat is going to play one of the pivotal roles in the film, but currently her role is kept under the wraps but as per the script her character is poised to be the turning point of the entire story, that will add an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the film’s narrative.”

The final leg of the film’s schedule is set to begin from August 2 and will shot in various locations of Hyderabad.

“Makers have decided something very different for Seerat and her character, the final shooting of the film is going to start from 2nd August for which the entire team will be shooting in various locations of Hyderabad,” the source added.

Seerat started her film career with ‘Run Raja Run’ in which she starred opposite Sharwanand. The film was directed by Sujeeth, and was a commercial success.

In 2015, she was signed by Madhu B. and N.V. Prasad to play Ganga in the action film ‘Tiger’. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the film also starred Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran. Her next release came alongside Sumanth Ashwin in the R. Shamala directed romantic comedy, ‘Columbus’.

In October 2017, she completed filming ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 2’ opposite Nagarjuna and shot for ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ opposite Ravi Teja and Allu Sirish’s ‘Okka Kshanam’.

‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’ is being produced by Dil Raju.