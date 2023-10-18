scorecardresearch
Shivarajkumar performed several daredevil stunts in 'Ghost' all by himself

Shivarajkumar’s upcoming action-thriller film ‘Ghost’ is a grand spectacle, which contains several power-packed and dangerous stunts.

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar’s upcoming action-thriller film ‘Ghost’ is a grand spectacle, which contains several power-packed and dangerous stunts.The actor has performed all these daredevil stunts on his own.

The ‘Birbal Trilogy Case Part 1’ director said: “I was amazed to see Shivanna (another name for Shivarajkumar) do his stunts. We offered him a body double but he declined.Seeing him perform stunts was inspiring.”

Shivanna in pure Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar fashion has done several power-packed and dangerous daredevil stunts on his own and without anybody doubles regardless of the dangers. In ‘Ghost’ however, the ‘Ranaranga’ actor performed his toughest stunts of his career to date.

For its action scenes, the film consisted of three different stunt directors, as well as a fight master from the Telugu industry. Helping Shivanna with his choreography, the crew were all left greatly impressed with the actor’s feats and his dedication.

According to some insiders from the set of ‘Ghost’, the ‘Aasegobba Meesegobba’ actor was very sporting and daring when it came to taking on stunts, and every time he performed them with great zeal and immense concentration.

‘Ghost’ is an action-packed heist thriller film that tells the story of a man’s quest for justice, as well as vengeance after he was done much wrong. Lapped with strong dialogues and great action, ‘Ghost’ is one massive action spectacle. The film is directed by Srini and is all set to release in cinemas on October 19, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In addition to ‘Ghost’, Shivanna has also joined the cast of actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’sfilm ‘Kannappa’ where he will be joining the big screen with superstars Mohanlal and Prabhas.

