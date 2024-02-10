Sriya Reddy: ‘OG’ is intense, heartfelt, and brings me back to my childhood

HomeRegionalNews

Actress Sriya Reddy will be seen starring in ‘OG’ with Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. She said that the film is intense, heartfelt, and brings me back to my childhood. “As someone who appreciates quality cinema, I couldn’t be more thrilled about this upcoming project,” Sriya said on being a part of the film.

About the movie, Sriya shared: “I would summarise by stating that it’s intense, heartfelt, and brings me back to my childhood…”

She also mentioned: “My character is strong and invincible; you will be surprised by the character so different from Radha Rama!”

Along with Pawan Kalyan, ‘OG’ also stars actor Emraan Hashmi in shades of gray. The gangster drama is helmed by Sujeeth, who made his directorial debut in 2014 with the Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ at the age of 23.

With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the film is said to have great action drama, including high-octane sequences. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen locking horns.

‘OG’ talks about a dreaded gangster named Ojas Gambheera, also known as “OG”, who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years on a personal crusade to finish crime bosses.

