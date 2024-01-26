SS Rajamouli, NTR Jr congratulate Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan win: Will inspire generations

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli and actor NTR Jr have congratulated Chiranjeevi, who has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, and said how his remarkable achievement inspires generations.

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri and are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ‘RRR’ director wrote: “From nowhere, a boy who laid the first stone for Punadhirallu to becoming the recipient of the second-highest civilian award in India… Your journey inspires generations Chiranjeevi Garu. Congratulations on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. @KChiruTweets”.

NTR Jr, who is known for his works in ‘Subbu’, ‘Aadi’, ‘Naaga’, ‘RRR’, wrote: “Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come…”

Chiranjeevi has also received Padma Bhushan in 2006. This year the Padma Bhushan is given to Mithun Chakraborty, Pyarelal Sharma, and Usha Uthup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in ‘Vishwambhara’, and ‘Mega 157’. He last featured in Telugu action drama ‘Bhola Shankar’.