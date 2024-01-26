HomeRegionalNewsSS Rajamouli, NTR Jr congratulate Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan win: Will inspire...

SS Rajamouli, NTR Jr congratulate Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan win: Will inspire generations

S S Rajamouli and actor NTR Jr have congratulated Chiranjeevi, who has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli
Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli_pic courtesy news agency

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli and actor NTR Jr have congratulated Chiranjeevi, who has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, and said how his remarkable achievement inspires generations.

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri and are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ‘RRR’ director wrote: “From nowhere, a boy who laid the first stone for Punadhirallu to becoming the recipient of the second-highest civilian award in India… Your journey inspires generations Chiranjeevi Garu. Congratulations on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. @KChiruTweets”.

NTR Jr, who is known for his works in ‘Subbu’, ‘Aadi’, ‘Naaga’, ‘RRR’, wrote: “Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come…”

Chiranjeevi has also received Padma Bhushan in 2006. This year the Padma Bhushan is given to Mithun Chakraborty, Pyarelal Sharma, and Usha Uthup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in ‘Vishwambhara’, and ‘Mega 157’. He last featured in Telugu action drama ‘Bhola Shankar’.

Previous article
Cold wave ‘deadly’ for those with heart conditions, says experts
Next article
Australian Open: Sinner stuns Djokovic to reach first Grand Slam final
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In