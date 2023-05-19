scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer 'ARM' teaser

The teaser of Jithin Laal's 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' was released in Hindi and the South Indian languages

By Agency News Desk
Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer 'ARM' teaser
Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer 'ARM' teaser

The teaser of Jithin Laal’s ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ (ARM) starring Malayalam star Tovino Thomas was released in Hindi and the South Indian languages across social media on Friday.

Tovino, who became popular across the country with the super hero film ‘Minnal Murali’ and now is in the news for Kerala flood movie, ‘2018’, is all set for his first pan-India outing. The teaser had a grand launch.

Leading film personalities from both sides of the Vindhyas — Hrithik Roshan, Nani, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Arya, Rakshit Shetty and Prithviraj Sukumaran — came together to celebrate this pan-India film emerging from the Malayalam cinema industry.

Hrithik launched the Hindi teaser, the one in Telugu was unveiled by Nani, in Tamil by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arya, in Kannada by Rakshit Shetty and in Malayalam by the superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The teaser has taken the Internet by storm. Tovino flaunts a rugged and rustic avatar and he sports long hair. It starts with a little girl asking her grandmother to tell her a story about a thief. The lady asks her grandchild why she wants to know about that thief while going to bed as that is the time when people pray to God. In the next scene, we see a village in some trouble and the people living in it are waiting for something magical to happen.

Besides Tovino, who plays three characters, the film has Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
As he preps for 'The Railway Men' release, Babil Khan pens heartfelt post
Next article
Football: English Premier League title may be decided this weekend (preview)
This May Also Interest You
News

Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Technology

Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz

News

'Wagle Ki Duniya' stars Sumeet, Pariva open their dressing rooms for strays on set

Health & Lifestyle

Agra roads 'unsafe' for "walking tourists"

News

YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma

News

Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a certain calmness to Jaiswal's batting and I credit Sangakkara for it, says Raina

News

Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'

News

Jason Sudeikis reveals he has a collection of 250 pairs of sneakers

Health & Lifestyle

100 cr people, children worldwide at risk of cholera: UN

Sports

Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh

News

Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

News

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

Health & Lifestyle

Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant

News

Hrithik Roshan fuels ‘War 2’ speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on ‘yuddhabhumi’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US