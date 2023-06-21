scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project

KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame pan India super star Yash paid a visit to the historical Srikanteshwara temple at the temple town

By Agency News Desk
Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project
Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project

KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame pan India super star Yash paid a visit to the historical Srikanteshwara temple at the temple town Nanjangud in Mysuru district in Karnataka on Wednesday with his family.

Sources explained that Yash came to seek blessing of the family deity before deciding on the new project.

Speaking to media after special prayers, Yash stated that he will make an announcement about the new project very soon.

“Standing before God I can’t just talk for the sake of it. The film should be made which will do justice to the money they pay for the movie. I am not wasting a moment and carrying out work for the cinema. Will talk about it soon,” Yash stated.

When reporters asked him to share some more details of Yash 19 project (his upcoming cinema) Yash maintained that “the announcement can’t be made in this fashion. The people have given their blessings and there should be value to what they pay. We should have dedication in our work. The whole world and the country is watching. Will share the news about the upcoming project soon.”

“We have been in the industry for a long time. If people were to watch freely without paying money I would have done movies according to my wishes and fancies. But, they pay and watch, I have a responsibility. I am not wasting even one moment. Will come out very soon with the project,” Yash maintained.

Yash visited the temple with wife Radhika Pandit, children Ayra and Yatharv. The family sat before the deity and offered special prayers. When Ayra made the offerings to the priest on her left hand, Yash corrected her to use the right hand as per tradition. The videos and photos have gone viral on social media.

“Nanjangud Srikanteshwara is our family deity. Due to corona, I did not get a chance to visit the temple. There is no specific reason, we wanted to take darshan and get blessings,” Yash explained.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google to let users respond to access requests for Workspace files easily
Next article
Employees sue Musk's Twitter over failure to pay 2022 bonuses
This May Also Interest You
News

Get ready to groove to the irresistible beats of Punjabi pop sensation Sukhe’s new track ‘Jogi’. Out now on T-Series

Technology

This smartphone works as a thermometer that accurately detect fevers

Sports

Ashes 2023: McCullum backs Moeen Ali,Jonny Bairstow to come good in second Test in Lord's

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz becomes the first captain of the house

Sports

Robinson warned by match referee over Khawaja send-off in Ashes opener: Reports

News

Garima Kishnani, Anshula Dhawan, Raghav Thakur join 'Suhaagan' as show takes 10 year leap

News

Karanvir Bohra on playing Samar in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum': Hate the sin, not the sinner

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid shares how his parents left him at their neighbours doorstep also reveals he ate garbage

Technology

Hyundai inks pact with Japanese culture content firm for EV sales

Technology

Meta Quest 2 & Pro getting multi-touch support for browser, higher clock speeds

Technology

Microsoft to build quantum supercomputers that can solve impactful problems

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera to be priced under Rs 20K

Others

Raajveer Sharma: Filmgiant’s Tycoon Global Governance & Business Awards 2023 has been a great event

Technology

US approves sale of lab-grown chicken in a landmark decision

News

Ethan Hawke gave daughter a 'real hard time' when she lied about losing her virginity

News

Zakir Khan to perform at Madison Square Garden: 'Itne toh maine khwab dekhe bhi nahi the jo poore ho rhe hain'

News

Adnan Khan's character tries to get past his childhood trauma in 'Kathaa Ankahee'

News

'The Simpsons' Writer talks about his trips on the missing Titanic submarine

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US