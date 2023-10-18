Superstar Suresh Gopi looks intense in 'Garudan' trailer

Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi is looking incredibly intense, in the trailer for his upcoming film ‘Garudan’. A crime-thriller-drama film with a touch of psychological horror, Suresh Gopi is essaying the role of a man who won’t rest until he finds justice.

In ‘Garudan’, Suresh Gopi plays the role of Commandant Harish Madhavan who is a senior officer of the Kerala Armed Police.

Actor Biju Menon on the other hand essays the role of a college professor called Nishant, who now finds himself unwittingly involved in a complex legal problem.

A grounded and rather rooted thriller, the trailer boasts very high production value while at the same time not appearing over-the-top, in a darker and more experimental filmmaking style.

There is no sense of grandeur or some massive spectacle here. Instead, what we see is a very compelling trailer which says a lot about the characters while still revealing next to nothing about the storyline which only makes it better.

Showcasing much of the urban cityscapes of Kerala, some kind of dark secret is lying in the shadows, as officer Harish is trying to solve a case which almost everyone seems to consider a lost cause. There is a very haunting and atmospheric music playing in the background, which really adds to the intensity.

The film is directed by Arun Verma with a screenplay by Mithun Manuel Thomas and M. Jinesh. In addition, the film is produced by Listin Stephen with music provided by Jakes Bejoy.

A high budget production, the film apart from Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon also actors Siddique, Dileesh Pothan, Jagadish, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Thalaivasal Vijay, Arjun Nandakumar, Major Ravi, Balaji Sharma, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Ranjith Kangol, Jace Jose, Malavika, Josukutty and Chaitanya Prakash in pivotal roles.

‘Garudan’ is aiming for a November release this year and is now undergoing post-production.