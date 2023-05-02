scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Telugu star Varun Tej gears up for action-packed 'Gaandeevadhari Arjuna'

Telugu actor Varun Tej is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming project 'Gaandeevadhari Arjuna', which is being directed by Praveen Sattaru.

By Agency News Desk

Telugu actor Varun Tej is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming project ‘Gaandeevadhari Arjuna’, which is being directed by Praveen Sattaru. The young actor has undergone a drastic transformation for his role in the film, showcasing his dedication to his craft. Currently, the team is in Budapest, Hungary for the final rehearsals of the shoot schedule.

Varun has been practicing the action stunts for several days, proving why he is one of the most promising actors in the Telugu film industry.

Makers of Gaandeevadhari Arjuna have collaborated with foreign stunt coordinators for the daredevil stunts in the film. Audience will be thrilled to watch their favourite Varun Tej performing some action packed and killer stunts in the movie.

He is also actively participating in the shoot of his other project, VT 13, which is equally thrilling.

Once the rehearsals are complete, the next schedule will commence in the first week of May, with 20 days dedicated to shooting some exciting and thrilling sequences.

‘Gaandeevadhari Arjuna’ marks the 12th film in Varun Tej’s booming career, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of this highly anticipated film.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Club Playoffs: Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan battle for AFC Cup preliminary round slot (preview)
Next article
53 years after arriving, Aerosmith to bid goodbye to touring with 40-date tour
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Over 15,000 people join 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Measles cases near 1,000 in South Africa

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals overcome Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer to beat Gujarat Titans by five runs (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I couldn't get my rhythm', Hardik takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev, Rublev crash out in pre-quarterfinals

Sports

Cricket West Indies announces fixtures for England's white-ball tour in December 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

Sports

IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali

Sports

Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023

News

No laughing matter: With writers on strike, US late-night shows go dark

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty

News

'Demeans the entire Muslim community', plea in SC against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Justin Trudeau mourns passing of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot

Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF, Lords FA look to gather pace; Churchill, Queens search for first points

Sports

Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC team on winning Super Cup

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals

Sports

FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women's football

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US