scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

The 'dost' of Malayalee audience, Mammukoya passes away

Mammukoya, famous for the line "Gafoor ka dost," passed away on Wednesday. He was 77.

By Agency News Desk
The 'dost' of Malayalee audience, Mammukoya passes away

Malayalam actor Mammukoya, famous for the line “Gafoor ka dost,” passed away on Wednesday. He was 77.

This was the line from his in the film ‘Nadodikattuu’ released in 1987, which is on the list of all time hits of Malayalam film industry.

In the film, Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, unable to find a job in Kerala try to migrate to the Middle East, and the fly by night operator played by Mammukoya, after taking money from them puts them on a boat which he says will reach the shores of Dubai and tells them to say to anyone who asks who they are: “just say, you are Gafoor ka dost.”

It was this line which made the career of Mammukoya, who made his debut in the film industry Ain 1979, who until then, was a worker at a timber mill in Kozhikode.

After that he went on to make his presence in close to 450 films and became the ‘dost’ (friend) of all Malayalee film viewers.

This was seen in the endless queue of people at Kozhikode at various places where his body was kept for people to have one last glance.

He collapsed while inaugurating a football tournament on Monday and after that his condition turned worse and he passed away on Wednesday.

Mammukoya was characterised by his lean frame and a protruding tooth, and the mere sight of him in each of his films was enough to send audience laughing, even before he said his first dialogue.

The body was placed for people to pay their last respects on Wednesday evening and thousands of people with a heavy heart filed past the mortal remains of one of the most popular person in Kozhikode.

His body was laid to rest at his favourite mosque near Kozhikode.

His passing away comes a month after Kerala bid goodbye to another legend of the Malayalam films, Innocent.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with legend Muhammad Ali, died at 74
Next article
Salman Khan gets mobbed after a fan tries to shake hands with him
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: 37 crore viewers watched the first 19 matches on TV, says Disney Star

Technology

Twitter a serious danger for traditional media to control the narrative: Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: Belief has always been there that we'll bounce back, says Rana after KKR's win over RCB

Technology

Google moves Delhi HC against single-judge order directing CCI to decide ADIF's applications

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule will never take away anybody else's value in the team, says Pragyan Ojha

Health & Lifestyle

Artist gives 'rural Rajasthani look' to Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Technology

Sundar Pichai creates 'Google DeepMind' to build robust AI systems

Technology

10 lakh Indian digital content creators likely to earn Rs 40K a month each

Sports

IPL 2023: Jason Roy, bowlers lead KKR to 21-run win over RCB (ld)

Technology

Private Japanese lander loses communication during touchdown on Moon

Sports

Defending champion Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open due to injury

Sports

Wrestlers move SC for FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Technology

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

Technology

Elon Musk has 24.7K subscribers on Twitter, makes at least $1.2 mn a year

News

Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes

News

Calypso King and civil rights champion Harry Belafonte passes away at 96

Sports

Failing in ICC World Cup finals the only blemish in Sachin's glorious careeR

Sports

Torino end Lazio's winning streak in Serie A

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US