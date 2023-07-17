scorecardresearch
Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’

'Project K,' is set to make a debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. But even before that the poster has made it to the very famous Times Square.

By Editorial Desk
Project K _ pic courtesy twitter

Vyjayanthi Movies, the esteemed production house behind the highly anticipated sci-fi drama ‘Project K,’ is set to make a groundbreaking debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. But even before the debut at the SDCC stage the poster has made it to the very famous Times Square.

In a thrilling build-up to the film’s grand launch, the iconic billboards of Times Square, USA, lit up with the enigmatic poster of ‘Project K.’ This dazzling display will serve as a precursor to an exclusive and spectacular preview of the film at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. With the hashtag #WhatIsProjectK generating curiosity and excitement, fans eagerly await this unveiling, ready to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ boasts a star-studded cast featuring some of the biggest Pan-India stars, including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. This unprecedented collaboration of talent has generated immense excitement and anticipation among fans.

Pic. SourceVyjayanthiFilms
