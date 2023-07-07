Urvashi Rautela charged this ‘huge’ amount for a 3 minute song in Pushpa 2!!??

Urvashi Rautela, has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. She is known for her remarkable acting skills, mesmerizing beauty, and dancing. Urvashi has gained a reputation for delivering captivating item numbers. And now, once again, there is widespread speculation that Urvashi Rautela is all set to captivate audiences with an extraordinary performance in the much-awaited Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, according to a report by The Siasat Daily.

Her previous song, featured in the movie ‘Waltair Veerayya’ alongside the iconic South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi, created quite a buzz in the industry. Urvashi Rautela is rumoured to have charged between Rs. 6-7 crores for a three-minute song, showcasing her star power and ability to captivate audiences with her dynamic on-screen presence. It is anticipated that she will demand a similar or higher fee for the upcoming music video, based on her popularity and the movie’s success.

It is worth noting that Urvashi Rautela’s exceptional talent and popularity have led to comparisons with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who set a high standard with her impressive dance moves in the first instalment of Pushpa. Her fans can’t wait to see their star Urvashi Rautela raising the standards higher with her moves. Stay tuned for more updates.