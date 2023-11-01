scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Varun Tej ties knot with Lavanya Tripathi

By Agency News Desk
Varun Tej ties knot with Lavanya Tripathi
Varun Tej ties knot with Lavanya Tripathi _ news agency pic

Telugu actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have now finally tied the knot, as they have completed all the wedding rituals and took the blessings from priests and their elders. After traditional Telugu wedding ritual, known as the Pellikoduku Pooja where two souls symbolically tie themselves both physically and spiritually, the couple changed their clothes and donned some grand and stylish attire.

Going with a theme of grandeur and eloquence while mixing it with a traditional touch, Varun’s outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra.

The actor wore a dazzling cream coloured sherwani adorned with a touch of golden hue and a tint of ivory below which he donned a dhoti.

Lavayna’s outfit was also designed by Manish Malhotra, and consisted of a crimson red Kanchivaram saree with a long and dreamy veil, with ‘VarunLav’, which is what the couple is being called, being embroidered on it in a grandiose fashion.

The couple was then accompanied by a massive ‘baarat’.

Taking place in the beautiful landscape of Tuscany, Italy, there was a roster of stars attending the wedding which included Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Kalyan Pawan, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Upasana Konidela, Sneha Reddy and Sai Dharam Tej among others.

There was a massive banquet which was held, with an astoundingly grand setting. Having spared no expense and leaving no stone unturned in making their wedding as bombastic as possible, Varun and Lavanya have tied the knot in style, fashion, glamour, glitz, eloquence, and traditionalism.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ISL 2023-34: Youngsters shine bright as Mohun Bagan Super Giant edge past Jamshedpur FC by 3-2
Next article
Louis Tomlinson addresses 'childish' conspiracy theories
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US