Venkatesh Daggubati's flick 'Saindhav' single 'Wrong Usage' a jovial, peppy song

The first single from veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s film ‘Saindhav’ titled ‘Wrong Usage’ is a very jovial, lighthearted, peppy track boasting some great hooks to instantly catch one’s attention, and dancing that make audiences to tap their feet.

Sung by Nakash Aziz, and composed and arranged by Santhosh Narayanan, the song is just a classic dance number which has been composed in the manner of the standard film songs in South Indian cinema.

Infusing elements of folk, film music, electronic pop, and dance numbers, ‘Wrong Usage’ is an extremely peppy number, with Nakash’s voice being the perfect one to sing along to. This is complemented sublimely by Santhosh’s composition as both of them understand one another.

Sometimes there is contrasting complement where two opposite styles, which are normally like oil and water don’t mix very well, but this is bread and butter mix as both of them perfectly suit each other. The ‘Kshana Kshanam’ actor’s age hasn’t stopped him a bit as is evident in the music video, because his dance steps carry the energy and vigour of a person in their prime.

There is a pure groove, accompanied by EDM and filmy melodies. As such, this is a creative and original take on a tried and tested formula which makes old seem fresh and new again.

An aesthetically rustic, gritty neo-noir action-crime-thriller film, ‘Saindhav’ is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Apart from Venkatesh, the ‘Saindhav’ cast also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash, in prominent roles.

The film was initially scheduled to release on July 13, 2024, but has since then shifted its release date to December 22, 2023, thus clashing with films such as ‘Salaar’, and ‘Dunki’.