scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 71.

By Agency News Desk

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 71.

Sarath Babu breathed his last at AIG Hospitals, where he was admitted last month. Family sources said he succumbed to sepsis in the whole body and multiple organ failure.

The actor was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG.

Under treatment for multi-organ damage, he had suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs.

His body is likely to be taken to Chennai for last rites. The news of Sarath Babu’s death sent shock waves in the southern film industry. Leading film personalities and political leaders have expressed their condolences.

Sarath Babu, whose real name was Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 through Telugu film “Rama Rajyam” and later became popular with Tamil movies “Pattina Pravesam” (1977) and “Nizhal Nijamagiradhu” (1978) directed by K. Balachander.

Known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil movies, he acted in more than 200 films including few Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Sarath Babu wanted to be a police officer but could not realise his dream because of some eyesight problem. His father wanted him to join his business but with the support of his mother, he entered the film industry and established himself as an actor.

Born on July 31, 1951 in Amudalam village of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Sarath Babu worked with top actors like N.T. Rama Rao, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium, says KKR on fans denied entry over wearing Mohun Bagan shirts
Next article
Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Tere Vaaste Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

News

Neha Kakkar's 'Khoobsurat' is reminiscent of first love

News

Ram Charan arrives in Srinagar to attend G20 summit event

Sports

Golf: Aditi rises to 15th, Diksha at 38th in Aramco Team Series in Florida

Technology

Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023

Technology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

Sports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

News

Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual

Sports

IPL 2023: Nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium, says KKR on fans denied entry over wearing Mohun Bagan shirts

News

'Doosri Maa' actress Neha Joshi dons sarees that 'shape her overall appeal'

Sports

IDCA Women's 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf kickstarts

Sports

Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years

News

Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

News

'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US