Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) A video of star Yash holding his friend and actor Vijay Raghavendra tight as he broke down during his wife Spandana’s funeral, is doing the rounds on social media. 

Yash was seen attending the funeral and was seen consoling his friend in a video shared by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ‘KGF’ star was seen hugging an emotional Vijay Raghavendra as he broke down in tears and was seen talking to him. The video of the same quickly went viral. The fan captioned the clip: “He is always there for his people and for who need him.. @TheNameIsYash Om shanthi.”

Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor-singer Vijay Raghavendra, passed away in Bangkok after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. She had gone to Bangkok for a holiday.

Vijay has extensively worked in the Kannada film industry and belongs to a film family. He is the cousin of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who also passed away due to cardiac arrest in October 2021.

Spandana, who hailed from Bangalore, was the daughter of the decorated police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police B.K. Shivaram. She married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007.

Spandana reportedly complained of chest pain, after which she was rushed to the hospital where she passed away on Monday. Family sources said that she had low blood pressure.

Spandana is survived by Vijay and their son, Shourya.

Vijay, who made his debut as a child artiste in ‘Chalisuva Modagalu’ was feted with 2016 Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie ‘Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja’. He was the winner of the first season of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ and also served as a judge in the reality show ‘Dance Karnataka Dance’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

2
Entertainment Today

