Going from underweight to 8-pack abs, Sorab Bedi reveals the secret

TV actor Sorab Bedi, who is currently seen in the show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’, has revealed the secret to his transformation from being extraordinarily lean to boasting a chiseled eight-pack physique.

Sorab said: “The journey was challenging, but the transformation was worth every drop of sweat. It’s not just about getting a six-pack or an eight-pack. It’s about discovering what your body is capable of and pushing those limits.”

Sorab, in further revealing his diet, shared that transformations don’t happen overnight. It’s a daily commitment to self-improvement.

He added: “And in all that having the right amount of nutrition is the key to any transformation. It’s not just about eating less; it’s about eating right. Fuel your body with the nutrients it needs to perform at its best.

“I drink a lot of water, have proper proteins, avoid junk, and maintain a healthy lifestyle no matter how hectic my schedule is.”

“Fitness is not just about looking good; it’s about feeling good from the inside out. It boosts confidence, enhances mental clarity, and adds years to your life. It’s a gift you give to yourself. I want to inspire others to prioritise their health and well-being. Your body is your most priceless possession; take care of it,” he said.