Jiya Shankar flaunts her pearl embellished white dress at the rampwalk; Fans says, ‘Jiya is slaying in her debut as a showstopper’

Jiya Shankar caught everyone’s attention with her ramp walk and latest look at ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’. Jiah looked gorgeous in a white pearl dress and netizens loved it. Jiya Shankar of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ was the showstopper of the fashion show.

Jiya was a showstopper in a beautiful white dress. The actress shared pictures of the event on her social media. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ fame walked the ramp with confidence and won everyone’s hearts with her beautiful smile.

One user commented saying, ‘She can carry all the outfits very well’. Another user commented, ‘Jiya is slaying in her debut as a showstopper’.

Fans are loving her presence as she doing lot of work and wants more of her.