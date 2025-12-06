JADE – Best You Could Song Lyrics

Song name – Best You Could
Singer – Jade
I know it’s been some time
Haven’t talked for a minute
Took me leaving life
Just to know how to live it
You made me cry
So many times
But it’s all right
Cause I’m doing all right
There’s a million ways
To be there for somebody
You had a million words
All I needed was sorry
Now the guilt you hide
Eats you inside
But don’t you cry
Cause I’m doing all right
All right
All right
All right
Hold me
Just like it was yesterday
I know it took me some time
Went to hell and back and now we’re good
I know you did the best you could
So hold me
Like I’m still your baby
No, we don’t need to fight
Went to hell and back and now we’re good
I know you did the best that you could
Could’ve been so close
Never got that far
Seeing you feel bad
Really breaks my heart
Now I’m grown up wise
I realise
That when you cry
It’s cause I’m doing all right
All right
All right
All right
Hold me
Just like it was yesterday
I know it took me some time
Went to hell and back and now we’re good
I know you did the best you could
So hold me
Like I’m still your baby
No, we don’t need to fight
Went to hell and back and now we’re good
I know you did the best that you could
Best that you could
Best that you could
I forgive
I forgive all the ways you let me down
And weren’t around
When I called out
You loved me in a way that only you really knew how
But as long as you’re here now
Hold me
Just like it was yesterday
I know it took me some time
Went to hell and back and now we’re good
I know you did the best you could
So hold me
Like I’m still your baby
No, we don’t need to fight
Went to hell and back and now we’re good
I know you did the best that you could