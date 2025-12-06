JADE – Best You Could Song Lyrics

Song name – Best You Could

Singer – Jade

Check out Best You Could Song Lyrics by Jade

I know it’s been some time

Haven’t talked for a minute

Took me leaving life

Just to know how to live it

You made me cry

So many times

But it’s all right

Cause I’m doing all right

There’s a million ways

To be there for somebody

You had a million words

All I needed was sorry

Now the guilt you hide

Eats you inside

But don’t you cry

Cause I’m doing all right

All right

All right

All right

Hold me

Just like it was yesterday

I know it took me some time

Went to hell and back and now we’re good

I know you did the best you could

So hold me

Like I’m still your baby

No, we don’t need to fight

Went to hell and back and now we’re good

I know you did the best that you could

Could’ve been so close

Never got that far

Seeing you feel bad

Really breaks my heart

Now I’m grown up wise

I realise

That when you cry

It’s cause I’m doing all right

All right

All right

All right

Hold me

Just like it was yesterday

I know it took me some time

Went to hell and back and now we’re good

I know you did the best you could

So hold me

Like I’m still your baby

No, we don’t need to fight

Went to hell and back and now we’re good

I know you did the best that you could

Best that you could

Best that you could

I forgive

I forgive all the ways you let me down

And weren’t around

When I called out

You loved me in a way that only you really knew how

But as long as you’re here now

Hold me

Just like it was yesterday

I know it took me some time

Went to hell and back and now we’re good

I know you did the best you could

So hold me

Like I’m still your baby

No, we don’t need to fight

Went to hell and back and now we’re good

I know you did the best that you could