JADE – If My Heart Was A House Song Lyrics

Song Name – If My Heart Was A House
Singer – JADE
Check out If My Heart Was A House Song Lyrics by JADE
Baby, if my heart was a house, was a house
You could take a look around, look around, look around
You can make yourself at home, take a seat on the couch
But whatever you do
Baby, don’t go into that room with the lock and the key
‘Cause there’s a couple things about, things about me
I don’t think you wanna touch, wanna hear, wanna see
Whatever you do
Baby, don’t go into that
Room, mm
Room, yeah
It’s too soon
To think about that
It’s too dangerous (Room)
Baby, contagious (Room)
Yeah, I promise you that I am only saving us (Ooh)
I’ll let you in (I’ll let you in)
You’ve been closer than anybody has ever been
So use your imagination
All saying
If my heart was a house, was a house
You could take a look around, look around, look around
You can make yourself at home, take a sеat on the couch
But whatever you do
Baby, don’t go into that room with thе lock and the key
‘Cause there’s a couple things about, things about me
I don’t think you wanna touch, wanna hear, wanna see
Whatever you do (Do, do, do)
If you keep on pushing me
Then I might give you the key
But I hope you’re ready
Ready? Go (Woo)
Baby, don’t go into that
Feeling haunting me
You’ll need therapy
Seeing things you can’t unsee
Baby, don’t go into that…
Room
Room
It’s too soon
To think about that (Yeah)
Room
Room
It’s too soon
If my heart was a house, was a house
You could take a look aro—
If my heart was a house, was a house (So use your imagination)
You can make yourself at h—
If my heart was a house, was a house
But whatever you do
All I’m saying
If my heart was a house, was a—