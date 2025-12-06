JADE – If My Heart Was A House Song Lyrics

Song Name – If My Heart Was A House

Singer – JADE

Check out If My Heart Was A House Song Lyrics by JADE

Baby, if my heart was a house, was a house

You could take a look around, look around, look around

You can make yourself at home, take a seat on the couch

But whatever you do

Baby, don’t go into that room with the lock and the key

‘Cause there’s a couple things about, things about me

I don’t think you wanna touch, wanna hear, wanna see

Whatever you do

Baby, don’t go into that

Room, mm

Room, yeah

It’s too soon

To think about that

It’s too dangerous (Room)

Baby, contagious (Room)

Yeah, I promise you that I am only saving us (Ooh)

I’ll let you in (I’ll let you in)

You’ve been closer than anybody has ever been

So use your imagination

All saying

If my heart was a house, was a house

You could take a look around, look around, look around

You can make yourself at home, take a sеat on the couch

But whatever you do

Baby, don’t go into that room with thе lock and the key

‘Cause there’s a couple things about, things about me

I don’t think you wanna touch, wanna hear, wanna see

Whatever you do (Do, do, do)

If you keep on pushing me

Then I might give you the key

But I hope you’re ready

Ready? Go (Woo)

Baby, don’t go into that

Feeling haunting me

You’ll need therapy

Seeing things you can’t unsee

Baby, don’t go into that…

Room

Room

It’s too soon

To think about that (Yeah)

Room

Room

It’s too soon

If my heart was a house, was a house

You could take a look aro—

If my heart was a house, was a house (So use your imagination)

You can make yourself at h—

If my heart was a house, was a house

But whatever you do

All I’m saying

If my heart was a house, was a—