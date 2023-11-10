Neha Bagga ties knot with Resty Kamboj in a grand ceremony in Shimla

Popular TV actress Neha Bagga, who is well known for her roles in serials such as ‘Mera Dil Ki Lifeline’ and ‘Bani-Ishq Da Kalma’, married her fiance and now husband Resty Kamboj in a grand and elegant wedding ceremony in Shimla.

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted several pictures of herself with her spouse.

An intimate ceremony, the wedding was attended by close friends and family. On the most special day of her life, Neha was indeed a great deal in love and wore a pastel coloured lehenga, and was covered in a lot of shimmery golden jewelry. On her neck she was adorned with a beautiful mala of white flowers and her arms were covered in intricately crafted mehendi.

Lost in the love filled gazes of one another, the two lovebirds were staring at each other while being clicked. Resty on his part wore a grand white sherwani, while his hand was holding the dupatta of his wife which was tied, indicating that they had crossed the fire and tied the knot.

Resty was also wearing an elaborate white turban and adorned with a similar mala of white flowers with a tika on his forehead. Captioning all the pictures, Neha simply wrote: “Forever 09.11.23”

On her post, as they were surrounded in a majestic landscape, the happy couple received a lot of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike, all of them wishing them a happy marriage.