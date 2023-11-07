Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black as they celebrate his birthday; PriyAnkit fans are melting

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta continue to be thick friends. While people noticed a spark between them in the reality show, they’ve maintained their good-friends stance. And continue to be with each other.

Priyanka shared glimpses from Ankit’s birthday celebration. Ankit and Priyanka are seen having a gala time in an exotic pool with a floating meal.

Ankit shared inside pictures from his birthday bash with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He captioned the pictures, ‘I know that I am an antisocial person and I am not active on social media but here it comes the result of hard work of each and everybody all the people in the world I love, and thank you so much for making my birthday so special and memorable. Thanks @stay.elivaas @jwmarriott_goa and my people and here comes a special thanks to the person who made it all possible @priyankachaharchoudhary’