Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black as they celebrate his birthday; PriyAnkit fans are melting

Ankit Gupta shared inside pictures from his birthday bash with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black as they celebrate his birthday _pic courtesy instagram
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta continue to be thick friends. While people noticed a spark between them in the reality show, they’ve maintained their good-friends stance. And continue to be with each other.

Priyanka shared glimpses from Ankit’s birthday celebration. Ankit and Priyanka are seen having a gala time in an exotic pool with a floating meal.

Ankit shared inside pictures from his birthday bash with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He captioned the pictures, ‘I know that I am an antisocial person and I am not active on social media but here it comes the result of hard work of each and everybody all the people in the world I love, and thank you so much for making my birthday so special and memorable. Thanks @stay.elivaas @jwmarriott_goa and my people and here comes a special thanks to the person who made it all possible @priyankachaharchoudhary’

