Shrenu Parikh: I always wanted to find a home in my man

Actress Shrenu Parikh, who recently got married with actor Akshay Mhatre, has opened up on her life post marriage, saying how she always wanted to find a home in her man, and she has finally found one. In an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her fans on Instagram, a user asked the ‘Maitree’ fame actress that how’s her life going after wedding.

Shrenu replied: “Lots of people asking this question actually life is pretty much same bas sab double ho Gaya 2 families 2 sets of friends Double of everything.”

If she is missing her dating period, the actress said: “Hahaha this is a nice one! Married life’s just started but it’s going good! N about dating… No I don’t miss it Cz I always wanted to find a home in my man and l’ve finally found one!”

The ‘Ishqbaaaz’ fame actress further revealed that she calls Akshay ‘Maaaooo’. Shrenu met Akshay during the shoot of their show ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’.

A user asked Shrenu if she wishes to be a part of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, along with Akshay, the diva replied: “Hahahah big boss dekhna toh sikha diya maine… par jaana.”

The ‘Havan’ actress also opened up on participating in the stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

She said: “Yaar I have a lot of phobias so not sure!”

The couple had tied the knot on December 21, 2023 in Vadodara.