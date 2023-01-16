scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

5 times when Salman Khan justified ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ on Bigg Boss

By Glamsham Editorial
when Salman Khan justified 'Atithi Devo Bhava' on Bigg Boss
Salman Khan for Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss the most popular non-fiction television reality show has seen numerous kinds of contestants entering the house every year. The contestants coming from different backgrounds and places have been well reckoned as the guest to the host of the show, Salman Khan who never misses a chance to show his utmost gratitude and offer them a warm welcome in the house. Subsequently, Salman Khan is the sheer epitome of the most loved host and has always defined the statement of ‘Atithi devo bhava’. The superstar has his charm of welcoming foreign contestants that never lose to leave everyone impressed.

So let us have a look at the times when Salman Khan defined the statement ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ in the literal sense.

Salman Khan brings a special gift for Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik who belongs to Tajikistan entered the house of Bigg Boss in the 16th season. Abdu happened to receive a special gift from Salman Khan in one of the episodes. His joy knew no limits as he opened the box and saw small dumbbells for him. He might never have expected such an amazing gift coming from the host himself while the episode further saw the fun and cute moments with Salman Khan pulling the legs of Abdu suggesting him to work out to impress the show’s attractive female cast members.

Salman Khan helped Elli Avram feel comfortable in Bigg Boss house
The Swedish-Greek actress, Elli Avram entered the house of Bigg Boss in season 7 and was the only foreign contestant in the show. While the show proceeded further, she happened to feel isolated from all the other contestants. This was the time, Salman Khan stepped in and made her feel comfortable with his kindness. The actress never misses to offer her gratitude for the warmth that the reality show’s host and Bollywood star Salman Khan’s extended to her.

Salman Khan suggested Natasa Stankovic’s name to cast her in a film
Natasa Stankovic who is a Serbian dancer, model, and actress was a contestant of Bigg Boss 8. As Salman Khan has his way of offering help to his loved ones. Natasa has never imagined that her participation in the show would lead her to grab a lead role in a film but it happened to come into reality when Salman Khan suggested her name to director Saurabh Varma, to cast her in his suspense thriller titled ‘7 Hours To Go’.

Abdu Rozik welcomes Internet sensation, Kili Paul with Salman Khan’s dialogue
While there have been many foreign contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house, one of the most special ones came in the 16 seasons recently. Internet sensation Kili Paul who enjoys a massive fan following on social media when entered the Bigg Boss house was welcomed by Abdu Rozik with Salman Khan’s famous dialogue ‘Swagat nahi kroge humara’. The moment went on to become a major highlight of the show with Salman’s dialogue being used by the contestant to welcome a special guest into the house.

Salman Khan being the host made Sunny Leone grab her first break in Bollywood
Sunny Leone, Canadian-American-Indian model and actress entered the house of Bigg Boss in season 5. Her stint in the house grabbed her break in Bollywood when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt visited the Bigg Boss house and he offered her a role in his erotic thriller ‘Jism 2’. This has certainly proved to be the power of Salman Khan’s great impact that such a big filmmaker keeps an eye on the show to pick up talents for their film.

Previous article
Noise launches new smartwatch with inbuilt GPS
Next article
Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz: A story of hope, courage, and standing up against bigotry
This May Also Interest You
News

Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz: A story of hope, courage, and standing up against bigotry

Technology

Noise launches new smartwatch with inbuilt GPS

Technology

Paytm Payments Bank Limited gets RBI nod to operate Bharat Bill Payment System services

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal wins hard-fought battle against Draper to begin his title defence

Sports

Virat Kohli credits India's throwdown specialists for giving batters world-class practice

Technology

Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders

Others

Nehazz: Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma teaching the youth through vibrant masterclasses

News

JLo loved the idea of flipping gender roles in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Sports

SA20: Paarl Royals were just feeding Klaasen, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at INR 951 crore, announces BCCI (Ld)

News

Actor Anil Charanjeett garners praise for his commendable role in ‘Thai Massage’

News

Dino Morea to make Telugu debut with some 'raw, brutal action' in 'Agent'

News

Ram Charan suffered second degree ligament tear before 'Naatu Naatu' shoot

Health & Lifestyle

Advance life support ambulance turns saviour for jallikattu injured in TN

Sports

Kerala Sports Minister under fire over 'ODI match' remarks

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines or villains? Govt admits multiple side-effects of Covid-19 jabs in RTI reply

Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Sports

Happy to start like this in the World Cup year: Virat Kohli on Player of Series award against Sri Lanka

Technology

Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat (Ld)

Technology

iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US