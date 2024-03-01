Aamir Dalvi says he's attracted to Satya's accent in 'Dabangii Mulgi…'

Actor Aamir Dalvi, who plays Satya in the show ‘Dabangii Mulgi Aayi re Aayi’, has opened up on his character, sharing how he delivers his lines in a certain accent, which is “challenging but fun”.

Speaking about the show, Aamir said: “My character is completely different from how I am. I love the way he talks, and speaks, and I think these qualities strongly register with the audience. Honestly, the role of Satya is so powerful. The different shades and levels attached to it were what attracted me.”

“However, it is pretty challenging, I would say. The scripts are written in a certain way with a certain dialect. Satya delivers his lines in such a different way. That is challenging, but it is fun as well. If I was the audience, what would have attracted me first is the accent of Satya,” shared Aamir.

He added that his character has got a certain edge about himself.

“He addresses and carries himself in front of people… the interpersonal relationships with the wife, brother, mother, sister so on and so forth are what would attract me as an audience for Satya,” added Aamir.

The show also features Manav Gohil, Sai Deodhar and Yashashri Masurkar.

‘Dabangii Mulgi Aayi re Aayi’ airs on Sony.