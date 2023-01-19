scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Aashay Mishra, Shivika Pathak to play married couple in 'Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta'

Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak have been roped in to play the character of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the new show 'Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta'.

By News Bureau

Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak have been roped in to play the character of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the new show ‘Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta’.

The actors briefed about their roles and revealed the concept of this fictional drama.

Ttalking about his role, ‘Shubh Laabh’ actor Aashay says he is playing a family person, who is a businessman by profession.

“Satvik’s character is an extremely intriguing one as there are several shades to it. Our show ‘Agnisakshi’ is all about a marital bond between Satvik and Jeevika and how their relationship blossoms over a period, balancing the unevenness between them is something worth watching for our audience,” he said.

The story revolves around Satvik and Jeevika and what happens when Satvik decides to give divorce to Jeevika just after their wedding.

On the other hand, Shivika, who is making her TV debut with the show, said that she is excited about her first show and playing the role of a simple married girl.

“Jeevika is a very simple family-oriented girl, full of life who believes in the institution of marriage and desires to have a happy one.”

She shared further that the show depicts an interesting story and how two people fell in love gradually after taking a decision of separation initially.

“The show follows a unique love story of Satvik and Jeevika which begins after a life-altering decision of divorce. I hope the audiences connect and become a part of this splendid journey and shower their love always,” she added.

‘Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta’ will be starting from January 23 on Colors.

Previous article
Shakira is raising a wall between her and ex Gerard Pique's mom's house
Next article
Look at the kind of authority you wield in terms of dominance: SC to Google
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Indian startups hail SC ruling on Google-CCI case

News

Stebin Ben on 'Tum Mile': Feel fortunate about rendering my own version of timeless melody

News

Stebin Ben on 'Tum Mile': Feel fortunate about rendering my own version of timeless melody

News

Nikki Tamboli: These last two years have been a real struggle

News

'Shotgun Wedding' script left Jennifer Coolidge laughing 'really hard'

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC sign Aniket Jadhav from East Bengal FC on a permanent deal

Technology

Microsoft plans six more data centres in Hyderabad

Sports

Hooda supports protesting wrestling players, seeks action against culprits

Technology

Musk to lay off more Twitter employees

Technology

Microsoft hardware vertical to take biggest hit in layoffs

Technology

85% of organisations hit by ransomware in past 12 months: Report

Sports

Nothing-to-lose mentality almost got us over the line: Santner on Bracewell giving India a mighty scare

Technology

Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple

Technology

SC refuses to stay CCI order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google

News

Anushka Merchande: My home is a testament to my love for books

News

Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi to star in 90s remake of ‘Achha Sila Diya’

News

Shahid Mallya's 'Sohna Lagda' is an ode to old school love

Technology

Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this year

Technology

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation

News

PVR books PAT of Rs 12.93 crore for Q3

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US