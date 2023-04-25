scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare recreate ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ magic

Popular 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare, who are fondly called as Shibdu by their fans because of their strong friendship, have recreated the magic from the 1994 film 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

By Agency News Desk
Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare recreate 'Andaz Apna Apna' magic pic courtesy twitter
Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare recreate 'Andaz Apna Apna' magic pic courtesy twitter

Popular ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare, who are fondly called as Shibdu by their fans because of their strong friendship, have recreated the magic from the 1994 film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Abdu and Shiv took to Instagram, where they shared a reel dancing on the iconic number ‘Do anjaane chale zindagi banane’, which is originally picturised on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

In the clip, the two are twinning in monochrome clothes and are seen dancing in a hotel hallway and room.

The two captioned the clip, which currently has over 825,000 views on the photo-sharing website: “#shibdu with a heart emoji”.

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ is a comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, who is seen in a dual role and Shakti Kapoor.

Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, it has emerged as a cult film over the years. The lexicon of the film has become part of everyday language.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Arthroscopy best option for shoulder dislocation
Next article
Film on Transman who became parent is in works by 'Kanpuriye' helmer Ashish Aryan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Champions League: AC Milan enter semifinals for the first time in 16 years

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt glows as she is spotted at airport in casual look

Technology

'One works at night, one at day', SC allows dissolution of techie couple's marriage

Sports

Piyush Chawla will have to be highest wicket-taker for MI to win IPL 2023, says Irfan Pathan

News

Nandish Sandhu's character in 'Jubilee' was 'challenging but rewarding'

Technology

Software firm F5 to lay off 9% of workforce

News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon blew all their ‘Good Will Hunting’ money in 6 months

Technology

Nokia joins Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Sports

Coach Priya P.V. promises fine show at AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

News

Himanshi Khurana's love for styling made her design the outfits for 'Stars'

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih to be contestants on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

'Afwaah' trailer shows Bhumi, Nawaz's characters on the run

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

News

Ed Sheeran to appear in court for 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright lawsuit

Health & Lifestyle

Illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 4 held

News

Dancing On The Grave: A powerful new true-crime docu-series

Health & Lifestyle

Primary schools closed for three days in Bihar's Muzaffarpur amid heat wave

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja's 3/22 helps CSK restrict SRH to 134/7

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US