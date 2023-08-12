scorecardresearch
Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was ‘kabab mai haddi’ in Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl love story

Spilling the tea about their friendship, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared how he played a pivotal role in bringing Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl together. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Sonali Bendre

Spilling the tea about their friendship, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared how he played a pivotal role in bringing Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl together. Abhishek will be gracing the stage of dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ in the upcoming episode. One of the highlights of the episode will be the delightful banter between old friends, Abhishek and Sonali.

Abhishek reminisced about how he was “kabab mai haddi” between Sonali and filmmaker Goldie Behl.

Talking about this memory, Abhishek humorously remarked: “My Bhabhi Sonali is sitting right next to me. I chose her husband, Goldie for her. He is a very close friend, and I would like to take this credit. I was a Kabab Mai Haddi. I was not actually a Cupid for them, but I used to talk to Goldie when he was shooting the film ‘Angaaray’, starring Sonali Bendre.”

“I think that’s the first time they had met and, at that time I remember Goldie used to talk to me and say that Sonali is very nice,” added Abhishek.

Sonali reciprocated saying: “Yes, Abhishek has played a very important role in our love story. During ‘Major Saab,’ Abhishek was like this sweet person who used to take care of us so much we used to have so much fun.”

Known for his directorial ‘Drona’, ‘Rejctx’, Goldie married Sonali Bendre on November 12, 2002. Their son, Ranveer Behl, was born on August 11, 2005. Abhishek also fondly recounted his early days in the industry, and shared how a prank orchestrated by Sonali and Ajay Devgn during the shoot of ‘Major Saab’ left him in splits.

“Mr Amitabh Bachchan was doing a film called ‘Major Saab’. Sonali was the heroine, and we built a bond at that time. They used to bully me, Ajay and Sonali,” he said.

“Once we were shooting in Australia, and everyone said it’s a holiday tomorrow, let’s go for a movie. I took the tickets and was waiting for them outside, and they didn’t come over there. They were sitting at the hotel and laughing, saying how was the movie. And at that time, I didn’t have money; I thought to sell the tickets in black on the streets of Australia; just joking,” added Abhishek.

This weekend, on the 76th Independence Day, India’s Best Dancer 3 will commemorate the grand celebration with much gusto, as the contestants along with their choreographers give patriotic dance tribute in the ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ special. Actress Saiyami Kher will also be present on the occasion.

The show will also welcome Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan, who will be coming to promote their upcoming song, ‘Yeh Desh’.

The episode will take viewers on a poignant journey through history as the talented contestants, along with their choreographers, delve into the stories of our respected and iconic leaders who were instrumental in bringing about the revolution and change.

India’s Best Dancer Season 3 airs on Sony.

