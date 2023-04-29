scorecardresearch
Vahbiz Dorabjee: Acting is a complete package; actors should know dancing

Vahbiz Dorabjee expressed her wish to participate in a dance-based reality show. She also shared her interest in dance and learning Kathak during her childhood days.

Vahbiz Dorabjee: Acting is a complete package; actors should know dancing
Vahbiz Dorabjee _ pic courtesy instagram

Vahbiz Dorabjee, who worked in TV shows such as ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani’, ‘Savitri’, ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’, among others, expressed her wish to participate in a dance-based reality show. She also shared her interest in dance and learning Kathak during her childhood days.

She said: “I would surely take a reality show based on dance. The all-time best dance show has always been ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ so I would love to be a part of it.”

Talking about her love for dance, Vahbiz said: “I love dancing, and I really respect people who are great dancers. During my childhood, my mom sent me to lots of classes. I learnt Kathak for 5 years because it was compulsory in my school. As I grew up, I also did a lot of courses and I really look up to people who dance really well, it’s really magical.”

She further shared about getting trained professionally from a well-known choreographer and added: “In school, I have performed Kathak and won a medal as well. While I grew up, I did a lot of other classes also like Ashley Lobo’s classes and we also performed once but that was all a long time ago. Now I have got busy with acting.”

About how important it is as an actor to know dancing, she said: “Nowadays acting is a full package. In our industry talent is just not limited to acting. They want everyone to have a good body, and they also want us to know the dance. We also have great dancers in our industry. So if you are an actor you should at least know a little bit of dance.”

Pic. Sourcevahbz
