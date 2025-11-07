Mouni Roy Reveals a Dark Chapter: ‘Man Misbehaved, Held My Face, Showed Me…’ When I Was Just 21!

Recently, actor Mouni Roy, who has had a successful transition from television to films and digital platforms, spoke about a traumatic experience in the early days of her career. Appearing on Apoorva Mukhija’s show, Mouni revealed that when she was all of 21 years old, a man misbehaved with her during a script narration — an incident that had shaken her up and kept her emotionally scarred for a long time.

When asked if she had ever faced the casting couch, Mouni clarified, “Casting couch toh nahi hua, but badtameezi hui hai” (I never faced a casting couch, but I was misbehaved with). She recalled that during a narration session at someone’s office, surrounded by others, the script involved a scene where the heroine faints in a pool and the hero revives her with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. “The man literally held my face and showed me mouth-to-mouth respiration,” she recounted. “In that split second, I didn’t understand what happened. I started shaking and ran out. It really scarred me for a long time.”

Her entry into the entertainment industry started with the famous television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Then, she acted in a number of shows and reality programs and slowly built her reputation as a talented and hardworking performer. She finally got her big break with the mythological series Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, in which she played Sati, earning wide recognition.

But it was her iconic role as Shivanya in the supernatural series Naagin that turned her into a household name. The show’s massive popularity established Mouni as one of television’s most bankable stars.

After ruling the small screen, Mouni started her Bollywood career with the 2018 sports drama Gold, opposite Akshay Kumar. She then went on to do other notable films like Romeo Akbar Walter, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Blackout, Vedaa, and LSD 2. She was also a part of several hit songs in blockbuster films like K.G.F: Chapter 1. Expanding her horizons further, Mouni ventured into the digital space with Sultan of Delhi and the web series Showtime, co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read: Mouni Roy’s Diwali Dhamaka: Royal Blue Lehenga Steals the Show!

Despite the challenges she faced early in her journey, Mouni Roy’s story stands as a testament to resilience and self-belief. She continues to be an inspiration to many young actors trying to make their mark in the industry.