I  Kicked Him  While  I  Was  In  Bed, He  Sat  Next  To  Me!’ – Farah Khan’s BOMBSHELL  Confession  About  Harassment!

One of Bollywood’s veteran filmmakers and choreographers, Farah Khan, who has spent over four decades in Bollywood, recently shared one such disturbing experience in her early days. Recently on Too Much With Twinkle and Kajol, Farah opened up about how although her career is filled with success, it has also tested her personal boundaries. She remembered when a filmmaker tried to cross the line while she was doing her job.

Om Shanti Om director Farah shared, “He came into my room to discuss a song or something while I was in bed, and he sat next to me. I had to kick him from there.” Host Twinkle Khanna, who was then present, corroborated the incident: “He was after her, no matter what. She had to physically kick him. This happened. I was the witness.” Farah’s frank disclosure brings to light the uncomfortable moments actresses in the industry have had to put up with all along, fending off unwanted advances while being professional.

But beyond all the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, Farah admitted that the industry has also shaped her resilience and work ethic. Sharing what motivates her today, she said her drive is largely caused by financial insecurity during her childhood. “I don’t know where this drive comes from. But I think it is an insecurity. When you don’t have money in your childhood… so I feel that every day I go to work, there will be more money for my kids,” Farah articulated, adding that her fear of financial struggle keeps pushing her to work harder.

Also Read: Farah Khan’s Surprise Move: Ananya Panday to Join the Tees Maar Khan 2 Cast as Katrina Kaif’s ‘Younger Sister

Farah also compared her work ethic with that of actor Akshay Kumar, whom she greatly admires. “Other than that, I enjoy working and going out. It is pretty much what Akshay does. I’m not saying this in a bad way — I admire it. It’s very commendable when you know what you’re doing will get you this much, and you love the work you’re doing,” she said. Farah’s journey from a background dancer to one of Bollywood’s most successful choreographers and directors has been remarkable. After her father’s film failed and the family faced financial hardship, she entered the film industry at just 15. Over the years, she has directed several blockbuster films, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan, solidifying her position as one of Indian cinema’s most influential creative forces.